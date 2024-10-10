iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

IWP opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

