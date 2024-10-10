iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $136.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

