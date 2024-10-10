iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 12.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $80,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.