iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,910 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $40,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

