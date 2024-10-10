iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.60% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $41,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.