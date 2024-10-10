iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.59% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $90.92 and a 52 week high of $131.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

