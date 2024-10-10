iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lowered by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19,440.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 360,042 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

GOVT opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

