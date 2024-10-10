Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JHG. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

