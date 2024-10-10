Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $34.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.