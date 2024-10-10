Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Lowered by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

