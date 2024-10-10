Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.15. 1,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 20.11% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

