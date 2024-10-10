Jason L. Taylor Sells 2,600 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

