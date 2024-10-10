Javier Olivan Sells 413 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.73, for a total value of $241,080.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,238.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $235,410.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.57, for a total transaction of $214,995.41.

On Friday, September 6th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $215,586.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.35, for a total value of $215,317.55.

On Friday, August 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96.

On Thursday, August 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,900 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,581,124.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total transaction of $214,849.76.

On Thursday, July 25th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $190,756.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $195,642.32.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $590.51 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $239,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.