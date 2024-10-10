Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stake Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $63.54 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

