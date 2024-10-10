Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

