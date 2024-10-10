Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to “Buy”

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $415.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $355.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $356.83 on Tuesday. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

