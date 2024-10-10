JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,552,000 after buying an additional 1,939,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 220,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,275 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

