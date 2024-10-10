JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $7.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. CWM LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $168,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

