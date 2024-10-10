John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $722.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

