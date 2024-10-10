John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £866.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.20 ($2.79).

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,674.80 ($8,735.51). In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,674.80 ($8,735.51). Also, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,912.84). Insiders purchased 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,826 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

