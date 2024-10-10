JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,469,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 543,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 286,155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 474,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124,022 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBHY stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Stories

