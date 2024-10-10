JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,207.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASML. UBS Group lowered ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,111.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $845.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $926.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ASML by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after buying an additional 194,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

