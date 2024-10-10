JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.72 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 249.40 ($3.26). 503,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 236,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.60).

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.89. The stock has a market cap of £206.54 million, a PE ratio of -213.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 11.22.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -956.52%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.