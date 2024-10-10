JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.16 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.47). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 1,505,526 shares trading hands.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,550.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.61.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.