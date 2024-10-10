JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 466 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 460.50 ($6.03). 844,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,033,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458.50 ($6.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 457.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 464.39. The company has a market cap of £552.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,771.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 6.01.

In other JPMorgan European Discovery news, insider James Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £44,700 ($58,500.20). In related news, insider James Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,500.20). Also, insider Marc van Gelder purchased 34,881 shares of JPMorgan European Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £163,243.08 ($213,640.99). Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

