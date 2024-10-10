JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Lowered by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

