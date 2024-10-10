JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

JTEKT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and units/components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, spider, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley and drive plates; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system, shifters, and solenoid valves.

