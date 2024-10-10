Jupiter 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.51 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $53.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.73051812 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 521 active market(s) with $51,116,661.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

