K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
