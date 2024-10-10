Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 816.66 ($10.69) and last traded at GBX 816.66 ($10.69), with a volume of 37036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($10.97).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.52) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.16) to GBX 1,185 ($15.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Kainos Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 964.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,026.31.

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.