Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 816.66 ($10.69) and last traded at GBX 816.66 ($10.69), with a volume of 37036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($10.97).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.52) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.16) to GBX 1,185 ($15.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
