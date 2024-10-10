Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $347.41 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $347.41 million and $19.02 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00042538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

