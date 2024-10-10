Kelly Financial Services LLC Acquires 27,266 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $48.37 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

