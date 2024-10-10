Kelly Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kelly Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.1% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $579.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.11 and a 200-day moving average of $542.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $580.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

