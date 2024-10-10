Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 30,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 24,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

