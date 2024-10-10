Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 652,116 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -24.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on KW

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.