Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 2,724,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,699. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

