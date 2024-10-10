KeyCorp Comments on Albemarle Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $177.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8,068.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 395,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $49,007,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Albemarle by 261.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 413,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 299,148 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 115.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

