KeyCorp Comments on Curbline Properties’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CURB)

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Curbline Properties in a research report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Curbline Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CURB opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

