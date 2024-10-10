KeyCorp Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,411,000 after buying an additional 1,292,434 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after purchasing an additional 550,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

