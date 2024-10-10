KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $204.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

