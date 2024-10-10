Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading 2.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.40 and last traded at $120.40. Approximately 2,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.
Kinaxis Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.