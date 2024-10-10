Kings Path Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,530 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 38,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 122,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

