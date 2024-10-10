Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 15.1% – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.53. 1,140,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,253,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

The firm has a market cap of $875.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

