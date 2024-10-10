Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) Insider Fabian Baker Buys 350,000 Shares

Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM – Get Free Report) insider Fabian Baker bought 350,000 shares of Kingsrose Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($9,222.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kingsrose Mining Limited operates as an exploration company in Norway, Finland, and Indonesia. It explores for PGE-nickel-copper, and gold properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Penikat Project located in Finland. It holds interest in the Rana and Porsanger project located in Norway. Kingsrose Mining Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

