Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Up 14.6% – Still a Buy?

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Up 14.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.