KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $135.03 and last traded at $134.99, with a volume of 2271213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.35.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,147,000 after purchasing an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

