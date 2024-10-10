KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $139.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.