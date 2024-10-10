Klaytn Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $742.86 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $742.86 million and $10.16 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00253889 BTC.
About Klaytn
Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,840,705,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,840,690,422 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.
Klaytn Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.