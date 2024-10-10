Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

