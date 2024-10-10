Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.72). 3,746,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,622% from the average session volume of 55,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.16).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.59) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,410.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

